Anjali Negi
May 05 ,2023
Taylor Swift dating Matty Healy: All about The 1975 singer
Image: The 1975/Instagram
Taylor Swift is currently embroiled in a dating rumour with The 1975 singer Matty Healy.
Taylor and Matty has been friends for several years now. Recently, the singer also attended his concert in London.
Born in Hendon, United Kingdom, Matty is the son of British actor Tim Healy.
He is cuurently the frontman of the pop rock band 1975.
Matty formed the group in the year 2002 with his high school friends Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel.
Since then, Matty has released 5 albums and and 4 EPs with his band.
The singer is currently on tour with The 1975. They last performed in Warsaw, Poland on June 3. Now, they will host a concert in Vienna on June 5.
Find Out More