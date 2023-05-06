Shreya Pandey
Taylor Swift-Matty Healy, Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello: Rekindled celeb romances
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dated for two years before calling it off in 2021. The couple was spotted together again recently reigniting dating rumours.
Rumour has it that Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are back together when they were photographed at Coachella. They dated previously in 2022.
Taylor Swift and Matty Haley dated briefly in 2014. If reports are to be believed, the couple is back together as Matty attends Swift's latest concert.
Nelly and Ashanti were together for almost a decade before breaking up in 2013. In April 2023, they walked hand-in-hand at Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox had been married in 2010 and divorced in 2014. In April 2022, pictures from their vacation surfaced hinting at reconciliation.
