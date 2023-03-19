Hardika Gupta
Mar 19 ,2023
Taylor Swift welcomes 70,000 fans to Eras Tour concert
@taylorswift/Instagram
Taylor Swift kickstarted her Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona on March 18.
@taylorswift/Instagram
It's been five years since Taylor Swift last went on tour.
@taylorswift/Instagram
Her tour broke the record for the most concert tickets sold by an artist in a single day, at 2.4 million.
@taylorswift/Instagram
At her epic opening show, the pop star played 44 songs.
@taylorswift/Instagram
The singer performed for more than three hours continuously.
@taylorswift/Instagram
The only time she paused between the show was to change her outfits.
@taylorswift/Instagram
For the entire show, she wore 16 outfits. From the iconic "22" look to a ball gown, Taylor sported it all.
@taylorswift/Instagram
The show is a massive production, with 16 dancers, multiple sets and costume changes.
@taylorswift/Instagram
Find Out More