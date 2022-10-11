Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 11 ,2022
Team India celebrates Hardik Pandya's 29th birthday in Australia; See pics
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Born on October 11, 1993, Team India allrounder Hardik Pandya turned 29-year-old today.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
The BCCI shared pictures of Hardik Pandya celebrating his birthday with the India squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
"Many many happy returns of the day @hardikpandya7," BCCI wrote on Twitter while sharing the pictures.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Hardik also shared an adorable video with his 2-year-old son Agastya with the caption saying, "Missing my boy a little bit more on my birthday".
Image: @hardikpandya7/Twitter
Virat Kohli shared a picture with Pandya on his birthday. "One with the birthday boy," Kohli said in the Instagram story.
Image: @virat.kohli/Instagram
Yuzvendra Chahal also wished Pandya on Instagram and said, "Happy Birthday Chintu".
Image: @yuzi_chahal23/Instagram
Pandya is one of the key allrounders for India at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.
Image: bcci.tv
Pandya is the 5th highest run scorer for India in T20Is this year, with a total tally of 436 runs in 19 games (SR- 151.38, HS- 71*, 50s- 2).
Image: bcci.tv
The Rohit Sharma-led Team India will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on October 23 with the match against Pakistan.
Image: AP
