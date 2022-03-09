Team India getting 'Pink Ball Ready' under watchful eyes of Dravid; See pics
Allrounder Axar Patel with a smile and the pink cricket ball, while practicing for the IND vs SL, Day-Night Test.
India opener Mayank Agarwal gazes at the camera during the practice session for the pink ball Test in Bangalore.
Virat Kohli practicing in the nets for the pink-ball Test. He scored 45 runs during the previous match, which was his 100th Test for India.
Hanuma Vihari hits the nets for the Bangalore Test after hitting a half-century at Mohali.
Mohammed Siraj prepares for a delivery in the nets with pink cricket call ahead of the IND vs SL, 2nd Test.
Umesh Yadav checks out the ball during the nets session ahead of the Bangalore Test.
Allrounder Jayant Yadav gears up to bowl a delivery in the nets.
Opener Shubhman Gill faces bowlers in the nets ahead of the pink-ball Test match.
Indian head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathor keep an eye on the players during the practice session.
