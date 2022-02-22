Team India hits the nets at Lucknow ahead of the T20I series against Sri Lanka; See pics
Skipper Rohit Sharma sweats it out in the nets by practicing his shots. He will miss key players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant during the upcoming T20I assignment.
Jasprit Bumrah warms up ahead of the T20I series. He is returning to the squad, having last played in South Africa.
Head coach Rahul Dravid briefs the team ahead of their first practice session in Lucknow on Tuesday.
Ravindra Jadeja sweats it out in the nets ahead of the T20I series against Sri Lanka at Lucknow. He returns to the Indian squad for the first time in over two months.
Venkatesh Iyer sharpens his bowling skills after impressive everyone with his all-round performance at Eden Gardens against the Caribbean side.
Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav share a few words during practice. Both MI players will be key for India against the neighbours.
Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal warm up by running during India's first session in Lucknow on Tuesday.
Kuldeep Yadav polishing his left-arm chinaman bowling during the practice session in Lucknow.
Mohammad Siraj bowls in the nets, while youngster Avesh Khan watches him delivering the ball.
Ishan Kishan goes for a shot during the net session. He will be a key player for India in the absence of regular keeper Rishabh Pant.
Shreyas Iyer gears up for the T20I series against the Lankans. Virat Kohli's absence will provide Iyer with more chances in the playing XI.
Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls in the nets while, Rahul Dravid and Ravindra Jadeja watch.
Youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad going for a hit during the net sessions ahead of the T20Is against Sri Lanka.
Ravi Bishnoi sweating it out during the practice session. He was impressed with his bowling in his debut series against West Indies.
Deepak Hooda gears up for the T20I series by practicing shots in the nets.
Team India's think tank skipper Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Dravid, and batting coach Vikram Rathor watch other practicing.
