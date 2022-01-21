Team India player Axar Patel gets engaged to girlfriend in birthday: See pics
Image: @akshar.patel/Instagram
Axar Patel announced his engagement to his girlfriend Meha.
Image: @akshar.patel/Instagram
The Indian spinner decided to do it on his 28th birthday.
Image: @akshar.patel/Instagram
He wrote on his Instagram "Today is the new beginning of our life 'Together & Forever'. Love you till eternity."
Image: @akshar.patel/Instagram
Axar's fiance Meha also uploaded an image of the two cutting a cake with the caption "Finally the wait is over."
Image: @akshar.patel/Instagram
Axar Patel was one of the four players to be retained by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2022 for Rs 9 crore.
Image: @akshar.patel/Instagram
Axar Patel and Meha's engagement was attended by most of the Gujarat Ranji Trophy team and their partners.
Image: @akshar.patel/Instagram