Vishal Tiwari
Feb 27 ,2023
Team India preps hard ahead of 3rd Test match; check pics
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Team India players began their training in Indore ahead of the 3rd Test match.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Indian players were seen sweating it out on the field on Monday to prep for the 3rd Test.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
India won the first two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi and Nagpur.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
India beat Australia by innings and 132 runs in Nagpur and won by 6 wickets in Delhi.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial role for his team in both Test matches.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
India have managed to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy by taking a 2-0 lead.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
In this pic, Virat Kohli can be seen conducting a slip-catching drill for his teammates.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Find Out More