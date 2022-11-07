Vishal Tiwari
Nov 07 ,2022
Team India reach Adelaide for T20 World Cup semi-final vs England
Image: Twitter/BCCI
The Indian team has arrived in Adelaide for their semifinal clash against England.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Team India is slated to play the 2nd semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on November 10.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
India topped the Group 2 points table and secured a clash against Group 1 runners-up England in the semis.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
The Indian team arrived in Adelaide on Monday and will soon begin preparations for the crucial clash.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Team India won four out of their five matches in the group stage to qualify for the semis.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
India defeated Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe in their group-stage matches.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
India lost only one game in the group stage, which was against South Africa.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
