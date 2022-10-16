Suraj Alva
Team India touch down Brisbane ahead of 1st T20 WC warm-up game vs Australia; See pics
Image: @bcci/Twitter
Team India started their T20 World Cup preparations with two warm-up matches against Western Australia XI
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
After completing their practice matches, the men in blue left for Brisbane for their two warm-up games before the T20 World Cup campaign.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Players in the Indian camp seemed jovial and Virat Kohli was spotted sharing a laugh with Axar Patel
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Hardik Pandya who celebrated his birthday a couple of days back was also in high spirits as Team India touched down in Brisbane.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Team India players were seen waiting outside the airport before boarding the bus towards the team hotel.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Rishabh Pant is a fan favourite following his match-winning knocks in Australia. The wicketkeeper-batsman was spotted signing autograph for a fan.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Team India is scheduled to face Australia and New Zealand in T20 World Cup warm-up matches.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Team India arrived in Brisbane without skipper Rohit Sharma who was in Melbourne addressing a mega presser in Melbourne
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
