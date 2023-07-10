Saksham nagar
Team India trains hard ahead of 1st Test vs West Indies; See pics
Image: indiancricketteam/Instagram
Ahead of the upcoming IND vs WI Test, a look at the Team India preparations from Dominica.
Image: indiancricketteam/Instagram
Team India batsman Virat Kohli seems all set for the upcoming IND vs WI Test series and preparing hard in the nets in Dominica.
Image: indiancricketteam/Instagram
Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane made a terrific comeback in the WTC 2023 Final and will aim to repeat the same performance in the IND vs WI Test series.
Image: indiancricketteam/Instagram
Mohammed Siraj will have the responsibility to take early wickets for the Indian cricket team in the upcoming IND vs WI Test series.
Image: indiancricketteam/Instagram
Shardul Thakur has been excellent with the bat and bowl for Team India in the last few Tests and will follow the same role in the IND vs WI Test series.
Image: indiancricketteam/Instagram
Yashasvi Jaiswal is also all set to play for Team India in the 1st IND vs WI Test and is also given valuable advice by head coach Rahul Dravid.
Image: indiancricketteam/Instagram
Shubman Gill will be Team India's first-choice opener in the upcoming IND vs WI Test series and is also preparing hard for the Test series.
Image: indiancricketteam/Instagram
