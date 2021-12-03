Team India's last 5 performances at Wankhede

In 2006 India hosted England at Wankhede in the final match of the three-match Test series. England went onto win the match by 212 runs
Image: India Cricket Team / Instagram
In 2011 Team India hosted West Indies at Wankhede stadium for the final match of the three-match Test series. The match ended in d4raw with Ravichandran Ashwin scoring a century in the first innings.
Image: India Cricket Team / Instagram
In 2012 Team India led by MS Dhoni took on England in the 2nd Test at Wankhede Stadium. The visitors crushed the home team by 10 wickets.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Sachin Tendulkar played the last match of his illustrious career when India hosted West Indies at Wankhede in 2013. The match ended with India winning the match and an inning and 126 runs.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
The last Test which Team India played at Wankhede was against England in 2016. The host won the match by an innings and 36 runs with Virat Kohli scoring a double century in firts innings.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter