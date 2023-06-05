Saksham nagar
Team India's new WTC Final kit revealed; see pics
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Team India's new kit for the WTC Final 2023.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
This is how pacer Shardul Thakur will look in Team India's new gear for the WTC Final.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Come back man Ajinkya Rahane is all set to represent the Indian team in new WTC Final Test gear.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Spinner Axar Patel looks all set to rattle the Aussie batsmen with his spin in the new WTC Final Test gear.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Ravindra Jadeja is ready to take his team to yet another title and looks awesome in the new WTC Final Test kit.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Cheteshwar Pujara is all ready to play yet another dependable inning for the Indian team in the WTC 2023 Final vs Australia.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
