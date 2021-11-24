Team India's record at home in Test matches in last 8 years
Image: BCCI
India have not lost a single Test series on home soil in the last eight years. Earlier this year, the Kohli-led side won its 13th consecutive Test series at home.
Image: BCCI
India beat West Indies by 2-0 in a home Test series in 2013 to mark the beginning of their unbeaten run at home.
Image: BCCI
India took on South Africa in 2015/16 season at home to beat them by a margin of 3-0.
Image: BCCI
India beat New Zealand (3-0), England (3-0), and Bangladesh (1-0) the same year to maintain their unbeaten streak at home.
Image: BCCI
India continued the momentum by defeating Australia (2-1) and Sri Lanka (1-0) at home the next year in 2017.
Image: BCCI
India won its maiden Test match against Afghanistan in 2018 and followed that up by beating West Indies 2-0 the same year.
Image: BCCI
In 2019, India beat South Africa (3-0) and Bangladesh (2-0) to remain unbeaten in home Tests for seventh year in a row. India beat England 3-1 earlier this year.
Image: BCCI