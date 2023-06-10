Saksham nagar
Team India's record while chasing 250+ in 4th innings in Tests
Image: AP
Indian Cricket Team record while chasing 250+ runs in Test cricket.
Image: BCCI
The Indian Cricket Team till now have played 59 Test matches while chasing down 250 runs or more in Test cricket.
Image: BCCI
The Indian Cricket Team out of the 56 matches played has only been able to win two games.
Image: BCCI
The team other than winning 2 games has also lost 36 games whereas 21 games have ended in a draw.
Image: BCCI
The Indian team which is currently playing vs Australia in the WTC Final, will be looking to restrict Australia early on Day 4.
Image: AP
The Indian Cricket Team would be hoping to chase down the given target to them, though it won't be easy for them as Australia already lead by 296 runs.
Image: BCCI
Even if the Indian team would restrict Australia inside 100 runs, they would chase around 350 runs in 4th innings which is not easy in Tests.
Image: BCCI
