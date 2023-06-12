Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jun 12 ,2023
Team India's schedule after WTC final
Image: bcci.tv
Team India face West Indies in a full-length series as their first assignment after the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final.
Image: bcci.tv
India’s tour of West Indies 2023 will consist of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is, starting from July 12 onwards.
Image: bcci.tv
The Men In Blue will then play in the Asia Cup 2023 in September, which will serve as a preparatory tournament for the ODI World Cup.
Image: ACC Media/Twitter
In October, India will host Australia in atleast three ODI games as preparation for the World Cup in India.
Image: bcci.tv
Team India will fight for their first ICC trophy since 2013 during the 2023 ODI World Cup in October-November at home.
Image: icc-cricket.com
As per the FTP released by ICC, India will then embark for a full tour of South Africa in December.
Image: bcci.tv
