Saksham nagar
Jun 27 ,2023
Team India's schedule for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Image: AP
Image: BCCI
The Indian cricket team will play Australia in their opening match of the tournament on October 8, 2023.
Image: BCCI
Team India will play their second match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan on October 11, 2023.
Image: AP
The Indian team will face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15, 2023, in their 3rd of the Cricket World Cup 2023.
Image: AP
Bangladesh will be up against Team India in their 4th match of the Cricket World Cup 2023.
Image: BCB
In their 5th match of the Cricket World 2023 Team India will take on the Kiwis on October 22, 2023.
Image: BCCI
Defending champions England will be up against India in their 6th match of the Cricket World Cup 2023.
Image: BCCI
Indian Cricket Team will take on Qualifier 1 in their match 7 on November 2, 2023, of the Cricket World Cup 2023.
Image: AP
Team India will face the South African challenge in their match 8 of the Cricket World Cup 2023.
Image: BCCI
Team India's last league match will be against Qualifier 2 which will be played on November 11, 2023.
Image: AP
