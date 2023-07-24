Vishal Tiwari
Jul 24 ,2023
Team India's top performers in Emerging Asia Cup 2023
Image: ACC
Yash Dhull was one of the top performers for India 'A' at Emerging Asia Cup with 234 runs in 4 innings.
Image: SLC
Abhishek Sharma also performed well the in the competition, hitting 221 runs in 5 innings at an average of 44.20.
Image: ACC
Manav Suthar is another player who attracted a lot of eyeballs in the tournament with his 10 wickets in 5 innings.
Image: Instagram/ManavSuthar
Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked up 10 wickets in 4 innings including a five-wicket haul against Pakistan 'A'.
Image: ACC
Nishant Sindhu picked up 11 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 11.81. He finished as the top wicket-taker in the tournament.
Image: ACC
India 'A' played the final of the Emerging Asia Cup against Pakistan 'A'. They lost the final on Colombo by 128 runs.
Image: ACC
