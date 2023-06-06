Aryan Suraj
Jun 06 ,2023
Teams in contention to sign Lionel Messi
Image-AP
Lionel Messi will be leaving PSG after his contract expires this month. Let's take a look at the teams in contention to sign him.
Image-AP
The World Cup champion is being courted by David Beckham to join Inter Miami. It won't surprise anyone given how frequently European talent retires from the MLS.
Image-AP
There may be rumors linking Messi to Manchester City if he decides to resume his mentor-apprentice relationship with Pep Guardiola.
Image-AP
Messi has been offered £1 billion over a two-year spell at Al-Hilal, making him the highest paid sports star on the planet, beating Ronaldo.
Image-AP
After La Liga gave the green light to Barca for signing Messi, the Catalan club is trying their best to bring their star back; however, the chances are very rare.
Image-AP
Lionel Messi will be deciding his next destination in the coming days as the player wants to play at the top level until Copa 2024.
Image-AP
Find Out More