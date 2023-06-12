Aryan Suraj
Jun 12 ,2023
Teams to lift ICC trophy in last 5 big tournaments
Image-AP
Let's take a look at the teams to lift ICC trophy in last 5 big tournaments
Image-AP
England won the 2019 ODI World Cup beating New Zealand in the final.
Image-AP
New Zealand won the 2021 World Test Cricket Championship, beating India in the final.
Image-AP
Australia won the 2021 T20 World Cup, beating New Zealand in the final.
Image-AP
England won the 2022 T20 World Cup, beating, Pakistan in the final.
Image-AP
Australia won the 2023 World Test Cricket Championship, beating India in the final.
Image-AP
Find Out More