Prateek Arya
Jul 02 ,2023
Teams with most number of Premier League titles
Image: @premierleague/twitter
Liverpool have 1 EPL trophy under its bag. The team won the title in 2019-20 season under Jurgen Klopp.
Image: AP
Arsenal have 3 Premier League titles to its name. The team was a force to reckon with under Arsene Wenger and all three of them under his leadership.
Image: AP
Chelsea have 5 EPL trophies under its belt. The team last won the championship in 2016 under Antonio Conte.
Image: AP
Manchester City have beaten the competition in last few years. The team has flourished under the coaching of Pep Guardiola
Image: AP
Manchester United have the most PL trophies to its name. The Red Devils have 13 EPL titles to its name.
Image: www.manutd.com
