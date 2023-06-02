Aryan Suraj
Jun 02 ,2023
Teams with most victories in ICC WTC 2021-2023 cycle
Image-BCCI
The ICC WTC Final starts on June 7, 2023. Let's take a look at the teams with the most victories in the 2021–2023 edition.
Image-AP
5. Sri Lanka is 5th on the table with the most victories, as it has a win percentage of 44.44%.
Image-AP
4. England is 4th on the table with the most victories, as it has a win percentage of 46.97%.
Image-AP
3. South Africa is 3rd on the table with the most victories, as it has a win percentage of 55.56%.
Image-AP
2. India is 2nd on the table with the most victories, as it has a win percentage of 58.80%.
Image-AP
1. Australia is 1st on the table with the most victories, as it has a win percentage of 66.67%.
Image-AP
