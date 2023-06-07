Vishal Tiwari
Teams with the most ICC trophies
Australia are the most successful side with 8 ICC trophies. They have 5 World Cups, 2 Champions Trophy, and 1 T20 World Cup.
India are the second-most successful side with 5 ICC trophies. They have 2 World Cups, 2 Champions Trophy, and 1 T20 World Cup.
WI are the joint second-most successful side with 5 ICC trophies. They have 2 World Cups, 1 Champions Trophy, and 2 T20 World Cups.
England are the third-most successful side with 3 ICC trophies. They have 1 World Cup and 2 T20 World Cups.
Pakistan are the joint third-most successful side with 3 ICC trophies. They have 1 World Cup and 2 T20 World Cup, and 1 Champions Trophy.
Sri Lanka are the joint third-most successful side with 3 ICC trophies. They have 1 World Cup, 1 Champions Trophy, and 1 T20 World Cup.
New Zealand are the fourth-most successful side with 2 ICC trophies. They have 1 Champions Trophy and 1 World Test Championship.
South Africa are the fifth-most successful side with 1 ICC trophy. They have only 1 Champions Trophy to their name.
