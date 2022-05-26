May 26 ,2022
Tecno Pova 3 with 90Hz display and 50MP triple rear camera launched: Check specs here
Image: Tecno
Out of the box, the Tecno Pova 3 comes with a 6.9-inch FHD+ dot-in display.
Image: Tecno
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Helio G88 octa-core processor.
Image: Tecno
The display of the smartphone supports a 90Hz refresh rate and has a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.
Image: Tecno
Tecno Pova 3 has a triple rear camera on the back panel headlines by a 50MP camera and an 8MP shooter on the front.
Image: Tecno
The chipset on the smartphone is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Image: Tecno
While the smartphone is not launched in India yet, it might make it to the market sometime soon.
Image: Tecno
