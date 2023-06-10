Anjali Choudhury
Jun 10 ,2023
Tejasswi Prakash celebrates birthday with Karan Kundrra, family
Image: Varinder Chawla
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash celebrated the latter's 30th birthday at a restaurant in Mumbai. They were snapped by the shutterbugs as they arrived.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The couple posed for the cameras together and decided to have an intimate birthday bash.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Tejasswi Prakash donned a red halter-neck evening gown teamed with statement jewellery and a sleek bun.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Karan Kundrra complemented his lady love in a black T-shirt paired with matching trousers and a navy blue jacket.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Karan was spotted with Tejasswi's parents and he gave them a warm welcome before walking into the restaurant.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Tejasswi Prakash celebrated her birthday with the shutterbugs by cutting a cake with Karan Kundrra.
Image: Varinder Chawla
