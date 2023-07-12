Shreya Pandey
Jul 12 ,2023
Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra step out for a dinner date
Varinder Chawla
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were spotted on an intimate dinner date in the city on July 11.
Varinder Chawla
The couple was accompanied by a friend.
Varinder Chawla
Upon their exit, the couple greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile.
Varinder Chawla
Tejasswi Prakash stepped out in a white spaghetti top teamed with blue denim jeans.
Varinder Chawla
Tejasswi kept her look chic with dewy makeup and left her tresses open.
Varinder Chawla
Karran also sported a casual look for the date. He donned a white, graphic T-shirt. He paired the look with blue denim jeans and sports shoes.
Varinder Chawla
The couple was snapped outside a posh restaurant in Mumbai.
Varinder Chawla
Tejasswi and Karan have been dating since 2021.
Varinder Chawla
