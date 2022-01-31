Tejasswi Prakash lifts BB15 trophy; Revisiting some of her best looks from the show
Image: Instagram/@tejasswiprakash
Tejasswi sported a cool two-piece red and blue outfit while flaunting her messy hair look.
Image: Instagram/@tejasswiprakash
Tejasswi Prakash stunned in a glittering purple princess gown and paired it with a set of an elegant diamond necklace.
Image: Instagram/@tejasswiprakash
BB15 winner Tejasswi Prakash looked glamorous in an off-shoulder black-and-white gown. She accessorised her look with trendy danglers.
Image: Instagram/@tejasswiprakash
Tejasswi Prakash impressed the viewers with yet another trendy green-coloured outfit, which she embellished with a smile.
Image: Instagram/@tejasswiprakash
Tejasswi Prakash donned many snazzy night suits during the time she was in the Bigg Boss house.
Image: Instagram/@tejasswiprakash
Tejasswi looked uber-cool in a navy-blue night dress with open tresses.
Image: Instagram/@tejasswiprakash
TV actor's Panda-inspired jacket stole many hearts. She looked simply beautiful in the casual ensemble.
Image: Instagram/@tejasswiprakash