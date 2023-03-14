Aalokitaa Basu
Mar 14 ,2023
Tejasswi Prakash looks regal in her new Instagram post
tejasswiprakash/Instagram
For her new look, Tejasswi is wearing a set from Palanquine by Sandhya Shah. It is a co-ord set with a flowing jacket in earthy colours.
tejasswiprakash/Instagram
Additionally, Tejasswi is also wearing 'Joolry' by Karishma along with a statement ring by Sangeeta Boochra.
tejasswiprakash/Instagram
The entire look was conceptualised and executed by stylists Shreeja Rajagopal and Dhwani Jain.
tejasswiprakash/Instagram
Tejasswi added some drama to her photos by flaring her flowing jacket as she looks away from the camera.
tejasswiprakash/Instagram
Tejasswi is currently headlining the sixth season of hit television show, Naagin. She also recently made her debut in Marathi films with Mann Kasturi Re.
tejasswiprakash/Instagram
