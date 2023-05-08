Anjali Negi
May 08 ,2023
Tejasswi Prakash spreads cheer in colourful hues
Image: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle on Monday (8 May).
Image: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram
The actress donned a Pocketful of Cherrie white dress.
Image: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram
Tejasswi paired the outfit with an orange and pink blazer.
Image: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram
For the accessories, the Naagin star opted for metallic earrings and rings.
Image: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram
Tejasswi tied her hair in a half ponytail.
Image: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram
Find Out More