Anjali Negi

May 08 ,2023

Tejasswi Prakash spreads cheer in colourful hues
Image: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle on Monday (8 May). Image: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram
The actress donned a Pocketful of Cherrie white dress. Image: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram
Tejasswi paired the outfit with an orange and pink blazer. Image: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram
For the accessories, the Naagin star opted for metallic earrings and rings. Image: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram
Tejasswi tied her hair in a half ponytail. Image: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram
