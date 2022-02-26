'TejRan': Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story in pictures after Bigg Boss 15
Image: Instagram/@kkundrra
'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash and her beau Karan Kundrra gave their fans couple goals during the reality show, and have been doing so off-screen as well.
Image: Instagram/@karan_tejafp
The couple is often spotted around the city and greets their fans and followers with a warm smile.
Image: Instagram/@karan_tejafp
They were recently seen looking stylish in co-ord sets as they stepped out for the night.
Image: Instagram/@tejaxkushu
They also post glimpses of their life together on social media and are showered with love from their followers.
Image: Instagram/@tejasswiprakash
They often indulge in PDA online and the audience is in awe of the bond the couple shares.
Image: Instagram/@tejaxkushu
The duo is now all set to collaborate on their first project for an upcoming music video, 'Rula Deti Hai', which will release on March 3, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@kkundrra