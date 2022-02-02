'Tejran' to 'Jasly': couples who fell in love in the Bigg Boss house
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra popularly known as 'Tejran,' met on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' and fell in love.
Image:Instagram@tejasswiprakash
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin aka 'Jasly' have been best friends for a very long time. However, they realised and confessed their feelings for each other during 'Big Boss 14.'
Image:Instagram@jasminbhasin2806
Asim Riaz fell in love with Himanshi Khurana during ‘Big Boss 13’ and the couple have been together since then.They are popularly known as 'Asimanshi.'
Image:Instagram@asimriaz77.official
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary first met each other during the reality show 'Bigg Boss 9' and after dating for few years the couple tied the knot in the year 2018.
Image:Instagram@yuvikachaudhary
Actress Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel expressed their feelings for each other during 'Bigg Boss season 8.' They dated for a few years before partying their ways.
Image:Instagram@karishma.upen
Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan fell in love with each other inside the house of 'Bigg Boss 7.'However after a few years the duo broke up and currently, Gauahar Khan is married to Zaid Darbar.
Image:Instagram@kushal_gauhar_fans11