Vishal Tiwari
Sep 10 ,2022
Tendulkar, Yuvraj look pumped up in fun-filled shoot ahead of Road Safety Series opener
Image: Twitter/RSWS
The opening match of the Road Safety World Series is scheduled to be played on Saturday.
Image: Twitter/RSWS
Indian Legends players took part in a photo-shoot session ahead of their opening match.
Image: Twitter/RSWS
Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina were among the stars wjo were present at the shoot.
Image: Twitter/RSWS
India Legends will play their first game against the South Africa Legends in Kanpur.
Image: Twitter/RSWS
The tournament will feature eight teams and is scheduled to last till October 1, 2022.
Image: Twitter/RSWS
