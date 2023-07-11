Saksham nagar
Jul 11 ,2023
Tennis players with most Wimbledon men's titles
A look at the list of Tennis players with the most Wimbledon men's titles.
Boris Becker is on the fifth spot in the list and has a total of three Men's Wimbledon titles.
John McEnroe stands together in the fifth spot with Boris Becker and has won a total of three Wimbledon titles.
Bjorn Borg has won a total of five Wimbledon men's Tennis titles and stands in the fourth spot on the list.
Pete Sampras stands in third place on the list and has won seven Wimbledon men's titles.
Novak Djokovic is in the second spot on the list and has won a total of seven men's Wimbledon titles.
Roger Federer tops the list and till now has been able to win eight Wimbledon Men's titles.
