Test Team of the Year 2021
Image: AP/ PTI
Sri Lanka's skipper Dimuth Karunaratne scored 902 runs in 13 innings and was of the best openers in 2021.
Image: AP
Rohit Sharma too had a great year in Test cricket scoring 906 runs in 21 innings.
Image: AP
Having last played Test cricket 11-years ago, Fawad Alam was recalled to the Test side and had a great run scoring 571 runs in 13 innings.
Image: AP
Marnus Labuschagne scored scores of 50+ in six of his nine innings and scored 526 runs.
Image: AP
Joe Root might not have had a great year as a skipper, but was in fine form as a batter scoring 1708 runs in 29 innings.
Image: AP
Indian wicket-keeper Rishab Pant scored 748 in 21 innings and was also proactive behind the stumps.
Image: AP
Axar Patel picked 36 wickets in five matches while picking up five 5-fers.
Image: PTI
New Zealand's pace bowler Kyle Jamieson picked up 27 wickets in five matches.
Image: AP
R Ashwin has been exceptional for India picking up 54 wickets in nine matches and also scored 355 runs.
Image: AP
Anrich Nortje is one of the best pacers in the world right now. In the longest format of the game, the SA pacer picked 25 wickets in five Tests.
Image: AP
Shaheen Shah Afridi showed his potential in picking up 47 wickets in nine matches.
Image: Twitter/ PCB