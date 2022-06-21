Thalapathy Vijay: A look at the superstar's best performances till date
Image: Instagram/ @actor_vijay_official._
'Thuppakki': The film is based on the life of an Army official who embarks on a mission to track down and kill a gang of terrorists.
Image: Instagram/ @hanumadh_hanu
'Mersal':Directed by Atlee, the action-thriller stars Vijay, Nithya Menen, S.J. Suryah, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Image: Instagram/ @mersalmovie_official
'Ghilli': The film revolves aroung a budding Kabaddi player, who goes to participate in a regional match where he rescues Dhanalakshmi.
Image: Instagram/ @billionheartily
'Sarkar': It follows an NRI businessman, who returns home only to find out about the practice of fraudulent voting and seeks to find the corrupt.
Image: Instagram/ @thalapathy_fans.kerala
'Pokkiri': Starring Vijay and Asin in lead roles, the film comes as the remake of the 2006 Telugu film 'Pokiri'.
Image: Instagram/ @hanumadh_hanu
'Sachein': The 2006 romantic comedy was directed by John Mahendran and starred Vijay, Genelia and Bipasha Basu in lead roles.
Image: Instagram/ @vijayism_network
'Kaththi': The A. R. Murugadoss directorial is based on the case of mistaken identity, with Vijay appearing in a dual role.
Image: Instagram/ @actor_vijay_official