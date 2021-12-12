Thalapathy Vijay to Jr NTR, Top 5 Most Tweeted about actors in South film industry of 2021
'Master' fame Thalapathy Vijay bagged the top position as he became the Most Tweeted About South Indian Movies in 2021 on Twitter India.
'Vakeel Saab' actor Pawan Kalyan became the second Most Tweeted About Actor from the South film industry in the year 2021.
Dubbed as the 'Prince of Tollywood', Mahesh Babu is third on the Twitter India list of Most Tweeted About Actor from the South Indian film industry.
Fresh off the success of the legal drama film 'Jai Bheem', actor Suriya managed to bag the fourth spot on the list this year.
Jr NTR bagged the fifth position as he gears up for the release of his upcoming magnum opus period drama 'RRR' with Ram Charan.
