Thanksgiving Day: Revisiting 6 iconic Thanksgiving episodes from FRIENDS
Season 3, Episode 9: "The One With the Football" illustrates a fun-filled pre-dinner game between the six friends where they discover why Ross and Monica's parents banned them from playing football
Season 6, Episode 9: "The One Where Ross Got High" shows all the Gellers in one frame with everyone screaming their secrets and Rachel ruining the dessert
Season 4, Episode 8: "The One With Chandler in a Box" showcases Chandler in a box while Monica invites Richard's son to dinner
Season 8, Episode 9: "The One With the Rumor" introduces Brad Pitt as Ross' high-school friend, Will, who takes a dig at Rachel for being mean to him
Season 5, Episode 8: "The One With All the Thanksgivings" gives a hilarious throwback to all the epic Thanksgiving stories of the six friends
Season 10, Episode 8: "The One With the Late Thanksgiving" depicts how Monica and Chandler prepare dinner for everyone while the rest of them arrive late
