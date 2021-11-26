Thanksgiving Special: Here's how the celebs celebrated the festival with friends & family
Image: AP/Instagram/@priyankachopra
Nicole Kidman showcased a romantic pose for the camera with Keith Urban and stated that she was feeling incredibly grateful
Image: Instagram/@nicolekidman
Chrissy Teigen John Legend celebrated Thanksgiving with their family and shared glimpses of their yummy family feast
Image: Instagram/@chrissyteigen
Miley Cyrus posted a snazzy picture of herself in which she can be seen posing with Tish Cyrus and Noah Cyrus
Image: Instagram/@mileycyrus
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posted a cute picture of themselves and wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Dwayne Johnson gave a Thanksgiving Star Tour Bus surprise to all his fans and dropped in a video depicting his fans' amazement at seeing him
Image: Instagram/@therock
Camila Cabello gave a sneak peek at her Thanksgiving Day Squad and thanked her fans for loving and supporting her
Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello
Paris Hilton stunned in pink swimwear with a multicoloured cape and mentioned that this year of life had been the most fulfilling for her
Image: Instagram/@parishilton
Jana Kramer expressed gratitude for her beautiful babies and revealed that it was her first holiday apart from them
Image: Instagram/@kramergirl
Lily Collins posted a photo with Charlie McDowell and their pet dog and revealed how they were celebrating their first Thanksgiving as a married couple
Image: Instagram/@lilyjcollins
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton expressed their gratitude on Thanksgiving Day 2021 and gave a sneak peek at their celebration
Image: Instagram/@gwenstefani