The 7 Best Pokemon Games every fan must play
Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver are the improved versions of the older games that were called Pokemon Gold and Silver. It was launched in 2009.
Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen were developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company in 2004.
Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire were published by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company in 2014.
Pokemon Shining Pearl is a multiplayer video game launched by Nintendo for Nintendo Switch in 2021. It is one of the most latest Pokemon video games.
Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon were launched in 2017 by Nintendo.
Pokemon Go is one of the most popular video games ever created for smartphones. The game implements augmented reality, the game was launched in 2016.
Pokemon Unite was launched in July 2021 and was developed by TiMi Studio Group. It is a free-to-play multilayer game.
