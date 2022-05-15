'The Archies': Meet the ensemble cast of Netflix's upcoming musical drama
Image: Instagram/ @archiecomics
Khushi Kapoor: Late Sridevi's daughter looked extremely adorable in the teaser of the musical drama, which is set to release in 2023.
Image: Instagram/ @khushi05k
Agastya Nanda: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson will take on a pivotal role in the Netflix project alongside Khushi.
Dot: The musician is best known for her track 'Khamotion'. She also recently released another song named 'Wasted On You'.
Mihir Ahuja: Having appeared in projects like 'Super 30', 'Bard of Blood' and 'Stage of Siege', Mihir is also one of the members of Archie's gang.
Vedang Raina: Known for his singing skills, Vedang will make his acting debut with 'The Archies'.
Yuvraj Menda: A popular face on social media, the artist often shares reels showcasing his impeccable dancing skills.
