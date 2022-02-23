The Batman: Neymar joins Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, rides Batmobile at Paris premiere
Image: Instagram/@warnerbrosindia
There was a blend of stars from the worlds of movies and sports when Brazilian footballer Neymar attended the premiere of 'The Batman' in Paris. The footballer plays for the club Paris Saint-Germain.
Image: Instagram/@warnerbrosindia
Robert, who was dressed in a cream overcoat and Neymar, who donned an all-black attire, share a handshake during the premiere, with the Batmobile in the background.
Image: Instagram/@warnerbrosindia
Neymar also posed with Dylan Clark, who is one of the producers of the film, along with Matt Reeves. 'The Batman' is releasing on March 4.
Image: Twitter/@@mattreevesLA
Neymar donned a jacket with the Batman print on it for the premiere. He even shared photos from the premiere on Instagram, and he seemed to have enjoyed it to the tee.
Image: Instagram/@neymarjr
He captioned the post, "About tonight" and tagged the official handle of 'The Batman' movie. He also shared one photo with the lead actors, Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz.
Image: Instagram/@neymarjr
Zoe Kravitz poses in style in black with the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris adding to the beauty of the photograph.
Image: Instagram/@warnerbrosindia
Robert Pattinson becomes the latest to don the Caped Crusader role, an iconic part played by the likes of Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, among others.
Image: Instagram/@warnerbrosindia
The love story between the Batman and Batwoman will be one of the highlights of the movie, amid the action, crime and the superhero's chase of the serial killer Riddler and corruption in Gotham City.
Image: Instagram/@warnerbrosindia
Matt Reeves is the director of the movie and has also penned the screenplay, along with Peter Craig. He is directing a film, five years after the release of the 'War for the Planet of the Apes.'
Image: Instagram/@warnerbrosindia
Neymar owns a collection of some high-end cars, but this drive of the Batmobile, will be an experience like never before, as is evident through the picture.
Image: Instagram/@warnerbrosindia