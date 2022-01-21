'The Batman' to 'Black Adam' upcoming releases of DC Extended Universe
Image: Instagram/@thebatman
'The Batman' is all set to release on March 4 and will be introducing Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader.
Image: Instagram/@thebatman
'Black Adam' stars Dwayne Johnson as the antihero Teth-Adam / Black Adam. The movie will release on July 29, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@blackadamofficial
During the DC FanDome 2021, it was announced that 'Wonder Woman 3' was under production with Gal Gadot reprising her role.
Image: Instagram/@galgadot
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' brings back Jason Mamoa as Arthur Curry and is set to release on December 16, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@aquamanmovie
'The Flash' will introduce the concept of the multiverse and will star Ezra Miller along with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton who will play Batman. The movie will release on November 4, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@theflashmovie
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' will star Zachary Levi as the titular hero and will also star Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu as the main antoganists.
Image: Instagram/@shazammovie
'The Sandman' series is based on the 1989–1996 comic book of the same name. The show will premiere on Netflix.
Image: Instagram/@sandmannetflix