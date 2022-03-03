'The Batman' to 'Jhund': Films releasing in theatres on March 4
'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu' starring Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand is a quirky take on the concept of matchmaking and will release worldwide on March 4, 2022.
The much-awaited Robert Pattinson-starrer 'The Batman' is also among the films that will hit the big screens on Friday.
'Veeramae Vaagai Soodum' is an action thriller starring Dimple Hayathi and Vishal in pivotal roles.
Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Jhund' is about the founder of Slum Soccer, Vijay, who helps underprivileged youngsters through sports.
'Toolsidas Junior' starring late actor Rajiv Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will also hit the big screens on March 4, 2022.
'After Yang' is a sci-fi drama starring Colin Farrell as Jake and his life and relationship with his family.
