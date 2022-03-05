'The Batman' to 'Rudra: Edge of Darkness', 10 new movie/web series to watch this weekend
Image: Instagram/@thebatman
The Batman - theatres: The superhero franchise returns after a gap and stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, among others as the Caped Crusader takes on corruption in Gotham City and hunts for the villain Riddler.
Image: Instagram/@thebatman
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness - Disney+ Hotstar: Ajay Devgn enters the Over-The-Top space through this series in the role of a cop who faces a challenging murder case involving dangerous criminals.
Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn
Sutliyan - Zee 5: This series is a family drama that revolves around the reunion of a family after the death of the father and the memories of him binding the family members together.
Image: Instagram/@plabita.manu
Undekhi Season 2 - Sony Liv: The latest season of the thriller series delves into the selfish motives of the characters as crime, revenge, power and love play a part in events continuing from the cliffhanger climax of the first season.
Image: Instagram/@sonylivindia
Wanderlust - MX Player - Popular TV couple, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla set out for a trip to Abu Dhabi, and enjoy dates, travel and picturesque venues in this series.
Image: Instagram/@mxplayer
Jhund - theatres: 'Sairat' fame Nagaraj Manjule makes his Hindi debut with this film and Amitabh Bachchan stars in the role of Vijay Borade, a real-life teacher who motivates streets kids to form a football team.
Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan
Hey Sinamika- theatres: The Tamil film starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari is a love triangle romantic comedy revolving around a man's equation with his wife after the arrival of another woman.
Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan
Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu - Theatres: The Telugu movie starring Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna was about a marriage proposal, wherein the bride's mother insists on the groom being a househusband.
Image: Instagram/@imsharwanand
The Guardians of Justice - Netflix: The black comedy series is about superheroes, mainly Marvelous Man who saves the word from World War 3, before his death that opens up a Pandora's box.
Image: Instagram/@bootleguniverse
Lucy and Desi - Amazon Prime: After the release of 'Being the Ricardos', a documentary on '50s TV stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz amid their appearance on the series 'I Love Lucy' and personal equation, releases.
Image: Instagram/@primevideo