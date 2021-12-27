'The Batman' to 'Scream'; See IMDb's list of most-anticipated movies of 2022
Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' will star Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader fighting against crime in Gotham city. The movie also stars Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright among others.
'Scream' 2022 will be the fifth instalment of the 'Scream' franchise and will hit theatres on January 14, 2022.
'Thor: Love and Thunder': The much-awaited Marvel Studios film will mark the fourth solo outing of Chris Hemsworth's Avenger, Thor.
'Top Gun: Maverick': Coming as a sequel to Tom Cruise's 1986 'Top Gun', the film will come out on May 27, 2022.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro are coming together for the crime drama 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.
'Jurassic World: Dominion' will mark the third instalment in the Jurassic World franchise and will release on June 10, 2022.
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer is set to release on May 6, 2022, as a part of MCUs phase four.
'Mission: Impossible 7': After facing postponements due to the pandemic, the American spy film will come out on September 30, 2022.
