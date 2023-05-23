Digital Desk
May 23 ,2023
'The Boss' PM Modi receives raucous welcome with 20,000 fans at Sydney stadium
AP
PM Narendra Modi delivered remarks to Indian diaspora at special community event at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena where he was welcomed with Vedic chants.
AP
20,000 people were in attendance at stadium which Australian PM Anthony Albanese said was not even seen when American music legend Bruce Springsteen took stage.
AP
PM Modi said that strong relationship between India and Australia was not just due to diplomacy but shared love of "cricket, curry, movies.'
AP
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called India's premier "the boss," referring to Springsteen's nickname.
AP
Prime Minister said that while lifestyles of people of India and Australia may be different, they are connected by yoga and Masterchef.
AP
PM Modi noted during the speech that his vision is for India, mother of democracy, to become a developed country, adding that it is his "dream."
AP
Ties between India and Australia have strengthened due to Indians living in Australia who spread aroma of Indian culture and diversity overseas, said PM.
AP
Albanese said, "I am honoured to host PM Modi for an official visit to Australia, after receiving an extremely warm welcome in India."
AP
A skywriter emblazoned sky over Sydney with message “Welcome Modi” in an indication of city’s enthusiasm about 72-year-old leader.
Twitter
