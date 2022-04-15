'The Delhi Files': Vivek Agnihotri commences work on new project; Sparks New Political Row
Image: Instagram/Twitter/@vivekagnihotri
Vivek Agnihotri’s latest release, 'The Kashmir Files', received tremendous support from people. It also swept the Box Office collections to become one of the highest grossing films after COVID.
Image: Instagram/@vivekagnihotri
The filmmaker, on Friday, has announced the beginning of yet another intriguing project, 'The Delhi Files'.
Image: Instagram/@vivekagnihotri
HS Phoolka, the senior advocate who represented victims of the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots, said, "The plan of the Congress from the very beginning is to wrap this issue under the carpet."
Image: ANI/Twitter/@vivekagnihotri
NSF chairman Varinderjeet Singh said that the film will tell the world about the atrocities committed against the Sikh community during the 1984 riots.
Image: Republic
Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia welcomed the film, asserting that many such films are being made in the country.
Image: ANI/Twitter/@vivekagnihotri
Former cricketer and BJP leader Gautam Gambhir welcomed 'The Delhi Files', while taking a dig at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal saying, "Let’s see if “Mr.Honest” wants this on YouTube as well!."
Image: PTI/ANI
Congress' Rashid Alvi expressed concern that Vivek Agnihotri is making money by making such films and that the BJP is supporting him.
Image: ANI
Bhakta Charan Dass slammed Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' and asked him to make a film on 1990's Somnath Riots in Gujarat.
Image: ANI/Twitter/@vivekagnihotri