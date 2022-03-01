'The Fame Game' to Vikrant Massey's wedding: Biggest Newsmakers of February 2022
Actor Farhan Akhtar's wedding with long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar was a grand affair and it definitely had stolen attention from fans on social media.
IMAGE: Instagram/FarhanAkhtar
Singer-music director Bappi Lahiri's death was a great blow to the entire entertainment industry, which is still mourning his sad demise.
IMAGE: Instagram/BappiLahiri_official
Actor Alia Bhatt starrer and Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film Gangubai Kathiawadi released in theatres on February 25. The film witnessed a geat start and was also screened at Berlin International Film Festival.
IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt
TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's reality show Lock Upp started premiering on MX Player and AltBalaji from February 27. The show featuring 13 contestants is hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut.
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
Actor-performer Rakhi Sawant had announced her separation from her husband Ritesh Singh was much talked about. The actor had issued a statement on social media while announcing her separation from her ex-husband after they featured together on reality show Bigg Boss 15.
IMAGE: Instagram/ijio
Actor Vikrant Massey finally tied the knot with her long-time girlfriend and fiancee Sheetal Thakur. The two who had shared screen space in Broken But Beautiful had shared pictures from their wedding festivities which added for another highlight in February.
IMAGE: Instagram/VikrantMassey
Actor Deepika Padukone's stupendous acting in Gehraiyaan was much talked about the previous month. The Shakun Batra directorial film featured Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karva in key roles.
IMAGE: Instagram/Gehraiyaamovie
Another event that proved to be a highlight in February was actor Karishma Tanna's wedding with beau Varun Bagera.
IMAGE: Instagram/KarishmaTanna
Versatile actor, Madhuri Dixit's latest intriguing drama The Fame Game is one of the much talked about series. The gritty drama stars Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor in key roles.
IMAGE: Instagram/vish_dhamija