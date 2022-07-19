Adelle Fernandes
Jul 19 ,2022
'The Gray Man': Chris Evans to Ryan Gosling; Who-plays-whom in upcoming action thriller
Image: Instagram/@graymannetflix
Ryan Gosling will play Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six in 'The Gray Man', an off-the-books agent who seamlessly operates in the 'grey'.
Image: Instagram/@ryangoslinguk
Chris Evans will play the fierce role of Lloyd Hansen, who has been hired to kill Sierra Six.
Image: Instagram/@ChrisEvans
Ana De Armas will be seen stepping into the shoes of Dani Miranda, who is an agent on Ryan Gosling's team.
Image: Instagram/@graymannetflix
Dhanush will take on the role of Avik San, an associate of Lloyd Hansen, who is also on the hunt for Sierra Six.
Image: Instagram/@graymannetflix
'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page will play Denny Carmichael, a senior CIA officer, who has ordered the hit on Sierra Six.
Image: Instagram/@graymannetflix
Jessica Henwick plays a CIA offer, Suzanne Brewer who works with Denny Carmichael, but plays by the rules more than he does.
Image: Instagram/@jhenwick
