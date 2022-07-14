Sneha Biswas
Jul 14 ,2022
'The Gray Man' Premiere event: Dhanush, Chris Evans & others arrive in style
The world premiere of 'The Gray Man' was recently held in Los Angeles. Actor Chris Evans arrived at the event in a stunning look.
Image: Instagram@avengerscastfan
Ana de Armas managed to grab all the limelight in this metallic silver outfit with frills attached to it.
Image: Instagram@apoyoanadearmas
Dhanush looked high on style in this black tuxedo look.
Image: Instagram@gowtham_.soupboy
Jessica Henwick took her fashion game a notch higher in this floor-length gown.
Image: Instagram@jhenwickarg
'Bridgerton' fame Rege-Jean Page looked dapper in a blue suit.
Image: Instagram@emmagbooks
Ryan Gosling opted for a mint blue suit at the star-studded premiere of 'The Gray Man.'
Image: Instagram@ryangoslingdailypage
The trio looked stunning while posing with each other.
Image: Instagram@avengerscastfan
The cast and crew also posed with each other. To note, the film releases on Netflix on July 22.
Image: Instagram@jhenwickarg
